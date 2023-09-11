Top prospect Justine Baltazar skips PBA Rookie Draft

CHICAGO - When the deadline to submit paperwork to enter the 2023 PBA Draft lapsed at 5 p.m. on Sunday, one big name was noticeably missing.

Justine Baltazar.

A source told SPIN.ph on Sunday night that the former LaSalle Green Archers star and consensus No. 1 will not be at Market! Market! in Taguig city on September 17 when several hopefuls vie for spots in Asia's longest-running play-for-play league.

Had he chosen to join this year's rookie proceedings, Baltazar would have brought to the stage five-star credentials that include three Mythical Team selections and one championship with the Green Archers in the UAAP.

No specific reason was given why the 6-foot-8 power forward bypassed the PBA, but since his release from the Hiroshima Dragonflies of the Japan B.League last December 2022, Balti joined the Pampanga Giant Lanterns of the MPBL.

The Lanterns are currently lording over the MPBL with a 23-2 record heading into the playoffs beginning on October 7. And Baltazar is a huge reason for Pampanga's dominance, averaging 17.5 points, 16.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks a contest.

Without Baltazar, who was expected to go in the Top 3, this year's draft still boasts of big names spearheaded by international campaigners Kenneth Tuffin, Kemark Carino and Stephen Holt.

Among the collegiate stars entered in this year's draft include Schonny Winston, Ricci Rivero, Zavier Lucero, Brent Paraiso, Raffy Verano and Sherwon Concepcion to name a few.

