Tony Bishop aware Durham a tough act to follow at Meralco

TONY Bishop is aware of the winning tradition that Meralco has especially in PBA import-laden conferences.

And he’s ready to take on that challenge.

“All I can do is to come in and play hard every game for me. I know the goal the team has before I came and I know the goal that we have now,” said Bishop following his debut with the Bolts in the Governors Cup on Thursday.

“I know what’s at stake. So I’m going to give it my all every game and try to win a championship.”

Big shoes to fill

Bishop had 28 points and 13 rebounds while going 11-of-20 from the field in his first PBA game, a 98-77 rout of Blackwater Bossing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 32-year-old American-Panamanian knows he has a big shoes to fill at Meralco.

He was a late replacement for NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad and follows three-time Best Import Allen Durham, who steered Meralco to three runner-up finishes.

But Bishop said he’s up to the task, saying he has that championship hunger in him, especially since he's fresh from a runner-up finish in his stint in Puerto Rico before coming over here.

“I have that hunger and aggressiveness to win that championship,” said the Meralco import.

