Fiery Meralco extends record Blackwater losing streak to 22

SAME strong start and same unfortunate ending for Blackwater.

The Bossing fought debuting Meralco Bolts on even terms in the first quarter, but faltered the rest of the way and absorbed a 22nd straight loss, 98-77, as their misfortune continued in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup.

Nards Pinto torched his former team for 11 points in the second period and connived with import Tony Bishop in a telling breakaway from which the Bolts never looked back.

Before pulling away, the Bolts and Bossing were tied at 16-all after the 12 minutes of play.

Pinto finished with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go with seven rebounds, while Bishop had an auspicious debut of 28 points and 13 rebounds for Meralco.

"It’s a good start for us and it’s something we can build on our future games,” said coach Norman Black."

The Bolts had their biggest lead at 75-51 just before the end of the period as Chris Newsome and Allein Maliksi joined thew scoring fray.

Newsome finished in double figures with 11 points, while Raymond Almazan came short of a rebound for a double-double after tallying 10 points and nine boards.

There's just no end to the undermanned Bossing's woes as they absorbed their third straight loss in the conference and 22 overall dating back to the Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga last year.

Jaylen Bond had 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Rashawn McCarthy was the only local to finish in double figures for Blackwater with 19 points.

Veteran Jay Washington, acquired in a trade with TNT fro Calr Bryan Cruz, was activated by the Bossing but went scoreless in five minutes of play.

Big man Kelly Nabong was likewise elevated to the active roster, but didn't suit up. So did guard Jvee Casio, while Baser Amer was limited to just three minutes of play due to a calf injury.

The scores:

Meralco (98) - Bishop 28, Pinto 18, Newsome 11, Almazan 10, Pasaol 6, Quinto 5, Belo 5, Maliksi 5, Hodge 4, Black 4, Jamito 2, Caram 0, Johnson 0

Blackwater (77) - McCarthy 19, Bond 18, Ebona 9, McAloney 9, Daquioag 8, Chauca 4, Desiderio 3, Baloria 3, Amer 2, Escoto 2, Washington 0

Quarterscores: 16-16; 48-36; 75-54; 98-77

