Converge set to release Jamaal Franklin ahead of PBA playoffs

CHICAGO - It's officially March madness over at the slumping Converge FiberXers.

On the throes of a three-game losing streak, the FiberXers have decided to "release import Jamaal Franklin as soon as possible," a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told SPIN.ph.

In giving the 6-foot-5, 196-pound guard a pink slip. the team will pay Franklin the remainder of his contract which is valued at around US$30,000, the source added.

After shooting 208 field goals in his previous nine outings, the 31-year old Franklin just hurled five attempts last night to finish with four points, 30 less than his conference average.

Apparently, Franklin, the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, did not like the mandate asked from him to pass and move the ball around more.

Converge is 5-5 with Franklin on the roster.

The uncertainty is worrying for the Converge camp, but at least the league's youngest team has time to look for a replacement and break him in.

The FiberXers have already finished their campaign in the eliminations, which will have its last playdate of March 17 before the playoffs begin.

A replacement for Ethan Rusbatch, Franklin went 88-of-213 from the field (41. percent), 41-of-135 from three (30 percent) and an impressive 106-of-115 from the free throw stripe (92 percent).

He averaged an impressive 34 points, 10.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

Too bad he has to go.