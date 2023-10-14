Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Tolomia, Browne turn free agents after being let go by Converge

    Tolomia, Browne departure leave only Racal, Stockton as the only holdovers from the Alaska franchise
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    mike tolomia converge
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CONVERGE has let go of guard Mike Tolomia and Taylor Browne, leaving only two other players acquired from the buyout of the Alaska franchise who remain with the team.

    Tolomia and Browne are now free agents after not getting contract renewals from the FiberXers heading to the coming PBA Season 48.

    Taylor Browne, Converge vs Meralco

    Jeron Teng was also released by the team last month without getting anyone in return, while Maverick Ahanmisi opted to sign with Barangay Ginebra as an unrestricted free agent.

    Tolomia, a part of the 2016 Special Draft for Gilas pool players, previously suited up for Rain or Shine, Meralco, Blackwater, and Alaska.

      Browne was selected in the second round (No. 16) by Alaska during the Season 46 draft. The Fil-Canadian was a product of University of British Columbia and played for the team when it saw action in the 2019 Jones Cup which Mighty Sports won.

      The exit of the three left Kevin Racal and Alec Stockton as the only holdovers from the Alaska franchise last year.

      Among former Alaska players inherited by Converge but are now playing elsewhere are RK Ilagan, Abu Tratter, Robbie Herndon, Mike Digregorio, Yousef Taha, Rey Publico, Ben Adamos, and Allyn Bulanadi.

        The FiberXers are gearing towards building a young, athletic team by signing six of the 12 rookies they picked in the last draft, including first-rounders BJ Andrade and Deschon Winston.

        Also signed were Inand Formilos, Bryan Santos, Patrick Maagdenberg, and Kamron Vigan Fleming.

        PHOTO: PBA Images

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
