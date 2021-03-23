Alaska signs Taylor Browne, assures Stockton, Ilagan will be next

TAYLOR Browne has formally joined Alaska after signing a contract with the ballclub, the Aces announced on Tuesday on its social media accounts.

Browne was one of the intriguing selections in the recent draft. He joins first-rounder Ben Adamos as the new signings of the Aces on Tuesday.

Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann, however, said other draftees RK Ilagan and Alec Stockton will also be signed by the ballclub in the coming days.

“Next two players, later in the week or early next week,” said Bachmann in an SMS message to SPIN.ph.

Aside from picking Adamos, the Aces were able to select the 6-foot-3 Browne, a product of University of British Columbia, at No. 16 after he made a big impression in the workouts.

Although virtually an unknown to most basketball fans, the 23-year-old Browne is already familiar with the competition in the Philippines having faced Mighty Sports in the 2019 Jones Cup.

Browne said he is embracing the “underdog mentality” as he looks forward to making a contribution to Alaska’s quest to become a competitive team in the coming season.