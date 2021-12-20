Dream come true for Tolentino as Ginebra fan turns into Gin Kings hero

IT was a moment Arvin Tolentino dreamt about as a child.

A true-blue Barangay Ginebra fan, he would always try to picture himself hitting a clutch basket for his favorite ballclub in a huge game before a big crowd in either the Araneta Coliseum or the Mall of Asian Arena.

Arvin Tolentino: from fan to hero

Tolentino finally turned that dream into reality Sunday night when he knocked down the go-ahead three-pointer in the Kings’ dramatic 125-121 overtime win over Phoenix Fuel Masters in the PBA Governors Cup.

Tolentino hit a career-high 20 points, including a combined nine in the fourth quarter and the overtime period, none more important than the triple he buried inside the final two minutes of the extra period that put the Kings in front, 120-119, and give the team the momentum it needed for a strong finishing kick.

The forward out of Far Eastern University added three rebounds and three assists in the memorable win especially for a former Ginebra fan like him.

“Actually, goosebumps nga ako paglabas (sa dugout). Parang nag flash back sa akin, parang naging bata ulit ako, e,” said Tolentino about finally hearing the chants of Barangay Ginebra fans in person for the first time in his career.

Arvin Tolentino comes up clutch for the Gin Kings. PHOTO: PBA Images

“Simula bata pa lang ako, talaga pinapanood ko na yung Ginebra. Talagang Ginebra fan ako, kami ng family ko,” he admitted. “Lahat buong barangay namin yata. And then ngayon, paglabas ko, tsini-cheer na nila ako, so ang sarap sa pakiramdam. Nakakakilabot talaga.”

When he finally settled down, Tolentino was all business for the Kings, who had to rally back late in regulation to send the game into overtime, and eventually snatched away the win from the Fuel Masters.

That three-point shot of his in overtime gave him a lot of adrenaline, so much so he almost forgot he’s no longer just a Ginebra fan.

“Grabe yun. Parang gusto ko nga ring mag-cheer,” he said, bursting into laughter. “Kasi as a fan, nung na-shoot ko yung parang gusto ko ring i-cheer yung sarili ko.”

