TNT warns 'multiple absentee' Mikey Williams of heavier penalties

ANTIPOLO CITY – Mikey Williams’ antics obviously have reached its boiling point as far as TNT management is concerned.

Team manager Jojo Lastimosa disclosed the team’s decision to suspend the high-scoring 30-year-old guard for what he said were multiple infractions committed by Williams.

The suspension covers a one-week stretch and without pay.

After missing the Tropang Giga’s 91-88 loss to Phoenix Sunday night in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Williams will also not be around come the team’s next outing against Terrafirma on November 5.

“Management decided to suspend him. One week without pay,” said Lastimosa. “It’s already a multiple infraction, yung mga absences niya, without any reason, without any information on what’s going on.

“He’s going to miss our next game on Saturday. He can’t practice, and he can’t show himself.”

And Lastimosa said a repetition of the same act merits an even heavier penalty.

“Next time it won’t be as nice. It’s not going to be one week anymore,” he said. “There’s no sacred cow in the team.”

Lastimosa related how Williams initially missed the team’s training camp as he was still in the US seeking treatment for his ankle.

Since it was a valid excuse, the Tropang Giga allowed him to stay there for a while, but Williams promised to be back in the country by October 1, which he didn’t honor, prompting management to fine him.

“Instead na makinig siya kung kailan kami babalik sa practice, gumagawa siya ng timetable niya kung kailan siya babalik. And that’s not fair to everyone kasi bumalik sila, e. So yung action lang na ganun, he’s acting like he’s on another level, [like] he’s better than the other players which shouldn’t be the case,” said Lastimosa, one of the 25 Greatest Players in PBA history.

There would be other instances where Williams also missed practices but won’t say anything or wouldn’t even talk to anybody on the team.

“He comes to practice, wala siyang kinakausap, hindi ako kinakausap, hindi niya kinakausap yung mga coaches. Dedma lang. That’s his attitude,” said the 58-year-old TNT official.

“Palagi kong sinasabihan, ‘Mikey, if you missed practice, at least try to call or text me or text anyone on what’s going on. OK lang naman yun, e. But he won’t.”

TNT management put its foot down when the no. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft was again a no-show in the team’s Saturday practice.

The Tropang Giga were coming off a loss to Converge and preparing for a crucial game opposite Phoenix.

“Again, nothing. No texts, no calls,” said Lastimosa, adding Williams’ driver was even ordered to fetch him where he was staying.

“Pero hindi siya dumating. So sobra-sobra na. Kami we’re so lenient in terms of mag-absent ka or ma-late ka as long as may valid excuse ka. Wala namang problema yun, e,” the TNT official said.

One thing Lastimosa noted too, was Williams not being apologetic for his actions.

“The thing with him is he won’t apologize to his teammates,” said the 10-time PBA champion and owner of a rare grand slam. “He just doesn’t care. And he’s getting paid a lot of money.

“He’s not being a good teammate because that’s your first responsibility you have to be a good teammate para sa akin.”

