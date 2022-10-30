TNT management suspends Mikey WIlliams as a disciplinary action

ANTIPOLO CITY – TNT suspended high-scoring guard Mikey Williams for reportedly failing to attend the team practice on Saturday.

The 30-year-old former Rookie of the Year was not around during the Tropang Giga’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters following the disciplinary measure.

The development was reported by the TV panel early in the game at the Ynares Center.

It was not clear though if Williams was suspended for a game or for a week as the Tropang Giga will also have a game on Nov. 5 against Terrafirma.

The same report said Williams also failed to join the Tropang Giga during their team building in Batangas.

The incident is just the latest in what seemed to be a love-hate relationship between the Fil-Am guard and the franchise that selected him no. 4 overall pick in last year’s rookie draft.

Williams initially had a protracted contract negotiations with TNT management during his rookie season before eventually agreeing to sign a two-year deal and play for the Tropang Giga, but not after missing a few games of the Philippine Cup.

After helping the team win the all-Filipino title and later named Rookie of the Year and Mythical First Team member, the Cal State Fullerton product sought a contract extension in yet another long-drawn negotiations between both parties.

Similarly, he missed five games of the all-Filipino conference last June before joining TNT, which eventually ended runner-up behind San Miguel following their best-of-seven title series that went the full route.

TNT has been known for not tolerating its players and meteing out disciplinary actions for those who violated team rules.

Big man Dave Marcelo was suspended by management for Game 6 of the Philippine CUp finals in the Bacolor bubble for figuring in a skirmish with Magnolia's Aris Dionisio at the lobby of their hotel after Game 5.

The Tropang Giga went on and win the title clincher, 94-79, in the absence of Marcelo.

