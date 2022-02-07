TNT vs Magnolia grudge match kicks off PBA Governors' Cup restart

TNT resumes its 2021 PBA Governors' Cup campaign against Magnolia on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang GIGA and the Hotshots clash at 6 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader to usher in the return of the conference after a month-long stoppage due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Meralco faces NLEX at 3 p.m. in the opening salvo, but all eyes will be on the second game which serves as a rematch of the 2021 Philippine Cup Finals.

It also begins a grueling schedule for TNT, which is committed to lend a few members to Gilas Pilipinas in the first window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

After the Hotshots, the Tropang GIGA will face Phoenix Super LPG on Sunday, February 13, and San Miguel on Wednesday, February 16.

TNT will take a one-day break before taking on Barangay Ginebra on Friday, February 18.

