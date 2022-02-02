Chot seeks PBA green light on plan to beef up Gilas with TNT players

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes has formally informed the PBA of the plan to field TNT players in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers later this month.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he had a meeting with Reyes on Wednesday to discuss his plans for Gilas where he indicated his desire to include TNT players in the roster.

Reyes’ intention to call up members of the Tropang GIGA for the February window will now be up for approval in an emergency board meeting to be held within this week.

Asked why Reyes is only requesting for TNT players, Marcial said the newly named Gilas coach doesn't want to disrupt the restart of the league's season.

Gilas is scheduled to face Korea on February 24, India on February 25, New Zealand on February 27, and Korea again on February 28 during the first window of the World Cup qualifiers set at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Tinanong ko kung ano na ang plano. Ang sa kanya, ayaw niya ma-interrupt ang PBA so tinitignan niya, core ng Gilas tapos mag-iinject din sila ng TNT players,” said Marcial.

“As of now, sabi ko kailangan i-approve ng board ‘yung proposal. Magbo-board meeting kami this week,” he added.

Future Gilas plans

Marcial also said he will once again sit down with Reyes and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas officials after the February window to discuss plans for the 2023 World Cup, which the Philippines will co-host with Japan and Indonesia.

The Big Dome bubble forms part of Gilas' build-up for the 2023 tournament proper since the Philippines already has an automatic berth being the host.

Weeks before the qualifiers, however, Gilas plans were thrown astray after announced the re-appointment of Reyes to replace Tab Baldwin, who had handled the national team the past three years.

“Uupo uli kami by March nila coach Chot at SBP kung ano plano for 2023,” said Marcial.

Marcial said that once the board approves the request, TNT will most likely play more games ahead of the other teams to make up for the one week that they won’t be seeing action in the PBA.

Marcial said the PBA will also have to decide whether it will stop play during the week of the February window. The league is scheduled to resume play in the Governors’ Cup on February 11.

