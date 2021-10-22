Razor-sharp TNT deals Magnolia another beating for 2-0 lead

MIKEY Williams led the way with 28 points, nine rebounds, and six assists as TNT dealt Magnolia another beating, 105-93, for a 2-0 lead in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Williams once again went on a shooting spree early in the game to break the game wide open on Friday before preserving his efforts with critical baskets in the fourth cooled down Magnolia's comeback from a deficit that reached a high of 21 points.

TNT simply refused to wilt to in the face of Magnolia’s rally as the Tropang GIGA moved two victories away from ending a six-year title drought.

Game Three of the best-of-seven series is on Sunday.

Picking up where he left off after a 21-point night in Game One, Williams went 5-of-9 from three-point distance - three coming in the first half. TNT registered the biggest lead at 57-36 in the second period on a three-point play by Williams.

The Tropang GIGA’s lead was cut to four, 90-86, as the Hotshots showed signs of life in the fourth, but Williams responded by sparking a 7-0 with a three-pointer before converting another trey at the 4:29 mark to make it a 100-89 lead.

TNT's victory spoiled the efforts of Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang, who finished with 25 points to atone for a Game 1 performance that saw him being limited to only five points in 10 minutes of play due to back spasms.

