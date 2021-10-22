Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Razor-sharp TNT deals Magnolia another beating for 2-0 lead

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    TnT rookie Mikey Williams picks up from where he left off in Game One.
    TnT rookie Mikey Williams picks up from where he left off in Game One.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MIKEY Williams led the way with 28 points, nine rebounds, and six assists as TNT dealt Magnolia another beating, 105-93, for a 2-0 lead in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

    Williams once again went on a shooting spree early in the game to break the game wide open on Friday before preserving his efforts with critical baskets in the fourth cooled down Magnolia's comeback from a deficit that reached a high of 21 points.

    TNT simply refused to wilt to in the face of Magnolia’s rally as the Tropang GIGA moved two victories away from ending a six-year title drought.

    Game Three of the best-of-seven series is on Sunday.

    Rookie Mikey Williams continues to show the way for TnT in Game Two.

    Picking up where he left off after a 21-point night in Game One, Williams went 5-of-9 from three-point distance - three coming in the first half. TNT registered the biggest lead at 57-36 in the second period on a three-point play by Williams.

    The Tropang GIGA’s lead was cut to four, 90-86, as the Hotshots showed signs of life in the fourth, but Williams responded by sparking a 7-0 with a three-pointer before converting another trey at the 4:29 mark to make it a 100-89 lead.

    TNT's victory spoiled the efforts of Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang, who finished with 25 points to atone for a Game 1 performance that saw him being limited to only five points in 10 minutes of play due to back spasms.

