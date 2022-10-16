Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    TNT Tropang Giga, Cavitex Braves clash in PBA 3x3 semis

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Jorey Napoles and the Braves advance.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT and Cavitex clash in an early semifinal showdown in Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 on Sunday at the Robinsons Novaliches.

    The two arranged the duel after winning their respective matchups in the opening round of the knockout stage.

    The Tropang Giga sent off Platinum Karaoke, 19-15, while the Braves showed the door to Meralco Bolts, 15-12 to set up the meeting between the first two leg winners this conference.

    Almond VosotrosAlmond Vosotros and the Tropang Giga send Platinum packing.

    The other semis pairing meanwhile, features J&T Express against Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays.

    The Express bundled out Barangay Ginebra, 20-18, while the Katibays eliminated top seed Blackwater Red President, 16-13.

