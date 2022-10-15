June Mar Fajardo to miss several games but in high spirits after surgery

THE Bay Area Dragons were curious spectators at the sideline as June Mar Fajardo and the San Miguel Beermen battled the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in a physical PBA Commissioner's Cup game last week.

The visiting team get their crack at the Beermen on Sunday but minus the six-time MVP.

See June Mar Fajardo heads to hospital after getting hit in throat

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo underwent a successful surgery the other day for the throat injury he inadvertently suffered during the game with the Elasto Painters.

Fajardo was in high spirit following the operation, but is expected to miss a few games including Sunday's showdown against Andrew Nicholson and the Dragons.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The San Miguel star apparently suffered a misaligned cartilage in his larynx after being hit with an inadvertent elbow by Rain or Shine import Steve Taylor.

Fajardo is prohibited to talk at the moment.

"Successful naman yung surgery niya, pero bawal pa siya magsalita. Voice rest muna," said San Miguel physical therapist Edward Bacason.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

All Fajardo could do is sign language and writing in a sheet of paper whatever he needs, according to Bacason.

The Cebuano big man had 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the 113-105 win over Rain or Shine in a game of playoff atmosphere that saw veteran Beau Belga ejected for committing an flagrant foul 2 against import Diamond Stone.

Watch Now

Shortly after the match, Fajardo complained of pain on his throat while his voice became hoarse, prompting San Miguel management to bring him to the hospital straight from the game as first reported by SPIN.ph.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.