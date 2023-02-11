TNT extends win streak to three, bursts Terrafirma bubble

JALEN Hudson scored 36 points as TNT built a big second-quarter lead before coasting to a 131-109 win over Terrafirma on Saturday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tropang Giga got 13 points from Hudson right in the second quarter to build a 68-53 halftime edge that only grew bigger in the second half as they ran away with their third win in a row - and fifth in six games overall.

Hudson also provided the highlight play in TNT's 15th straight victory against Terrafirma, slamming home his own missed free throw with 11:07 remaining - one of the 12 he made on 15 attempts in the game.

TNT’s gap eventually reached 30 points, 124-94, as the Dyip reeled to their third loss in five games just two days after beating Blackwater in a battle of league minnows.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said he urged his players to take advantage of Terrafirma playing on one-day rest.

“We wanted to have a good start today and we talked about not giving them a chance at the beginning. We talked about them playing back-to-back games so we should have a lot of energy. I think we accomplished that,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Mikey Williams contributed 26 points and six assists while Roger Pogoy added 16 points for TNT, which shot 57 percent from the field.

After scoring 57 points against Blackwater last Thursday, Jordan Williams had 38 points and 10 rebounds for the Dyip in the defeat.

The scores:

TNT 131 – Hudson 38, M. Williams 26, Pogoy 16, Oftana 15, K. Williams 10, Castro 7, Khobuntin 5, Montalbo 5, Chua 4, Cruz 3, Marcelo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Acuno 0, Varilla 0.

Terrafirma 109 – Williams 38, Tiongson 18, Camson 13, Gomez De Liano 13, Alolino 9, Mina 8, Gabayni 6, Daquioag 2, Cahilig 2, Grospe 0, Cabagnot 0, Calvo 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 31-27; 68-53; 96-77; 131-109.