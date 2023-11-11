Castro saves day as TNT endures RHJ ejection to beat Converge in overtime

ANTIPOLO – TNT bucked the ejection of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the second half, beating Converge in an overtime thriller, 101-98, on Saturday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

Jayson Castro picked up the slack in RHJ's absence while Jewel Ponferada and Brian Heruela became the unlikely heroes of TNT in overtime to pick up its first win after losing their season debut to Magnolia last Sunday.

Already depleted with the absence of Mikey Williams, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Justin Chua, the Tropang Giga played majority of the second half without Hollis-Jefferson after he was thrown out for throwing the ball to the head of Mike Nieto at the 11:18 mark of the third quarter.

But the locals stepped up led by Castro, who finished with a team-high 23 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.

