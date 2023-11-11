Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Rondae Hollis Jefferson ejected for throwing ball at Mike Nieto

    RHJ's season debut proves to be a short one
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    rondae hollis jefferson tnt converge
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's debut for TNT in the PBA Commissioner's Cup was cut short after he was ejected early in the second half against Converge.

    Hollis-Jefferson was tossed out of the game at the 11:18 mark of the third period after he threw the ball at an inbounding Mike Nieto following a dunk.

    While the act appeared unintentional, the officials nonetheless called a disqualifying foul on the former NBA player that led to his ejection.

      TNT was leading, 58-41, when Hollis-Jefferson headed to the dugout.

      He finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in his first game for the season after recovering from gastroenteritis.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

