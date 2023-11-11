Rondae Hollis Jefferson ejected for throwing ball at Mike Nieto

ANTIPOLO - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's debut for TNT in the PBA Commissioner's Cup was cut short after he was ejected early in the second half against Converge.

Hollis-Jefferson was tossed out of the game at the 11:18 mark of the third period after he threw the ball at an inbounding Mike Nieto following a dunk.

While the act appeared unintentional, the officials nonetheless called a disqualifying foul on the former NBA player that led to his ejection.

TNT was leading, 58-41, when Hollis-Jefferson headed to the dugout.

He finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in his first game for the season after recovering from gastroenteritis.

