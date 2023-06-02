Why Jayson Castro, fellow TNT veterans aren't playing in PBA on Tour

ANTIPOLO – TNT will be playing with a depleted line-up for most of the PBA on Tour as its veterans take a much-deserved rest following a grueling run to the Governors’ Cup championship last season.

The Tropang Giga missed the services of Mikey Williams, Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, and Kelly Williams, who all were allowed to take a break after TNT beat Barangay Ginebra in the best-of-seven finals.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa was also in the stands as he handed over the reins to assistant coaches Sandy Arespacochaga.

“They are not in the lineup,” said Lastimosa, referring to their top players and veterans. “’Yung mga vets namin kailangan talaga magpahinga. Pati si Jayson, kailangan rin ma-save as much as we can. Kelly also. Pero nagpapakita naman sila sa practice.”

Williams, Pogoy, and Oftana, on the other hand, are nursing injuries. Pogoy is still out due to a finger injury suffered during the Governors’ Cup Finals, while Oftana is recovering from the calf injury he sustained during the Southeast Asian Games.

“Si Mikey, he is rehabbing in the States, ‘yung Achilles niya… Basically, ‘yung starting five namin wala,” said Lastimosa.

Lastimosa revealed Oftana had just recently recovered from a typhoid fever and was still not in shape after losing a lot of weight due to the illness.

“Calvin lost 20 pounds so he is trying to get back his weight,” said Lastimosa.

Even Lastimosa will be out next month as he will be looking for possible imports in the summer leagues in the US.

“Aalis ako papuntang Vegas at California Classic and see some players there. It’s a time for them to get the hang of coaching,” said Lastimosa.

Lastimosa said TNT will most likely have two additional players from the exhibition series with Ryan Reyes and Brian Heruela possibly suiting up in July.

TNT played with only 10 players during its PBA on Tour debut against NorthPort, including Peter Alfaro, Clifford Jopia, and Damie Cuntapay from the San Beda Red Lions' NCAA squad.

Poy Erram went down with an ankle sprain in the fourth quarter, leaving the Tropang Giga with only nine players.

Still, TNT played a competitive game, only losing to NorthPort, 99-90, after the Tropang Giga conceded the last 11 points of the contest.

“We played really well tonight. Siguro ‘yung mga turnovers nila is just because we only practiced for one week,” said Lastimosa.