Clutch Munzon baskets lead NorthPort past TNT in PBA on Tour

JOSHUA Munzon made clutch shots down the stretch as NorthPort bagged its first win in the PBA on Tour, 99-90, at the expense of TNT on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Munzon led the Batang Pier with 16 points, his last six coming in a stretch that enabled his team to grab a 95-90 lead which they protected until the final buzzer.

NorthPort lost its first two games in the exhibition series.

TNT lost in its first game in the PBA on Tour while playing with only 10 players, being without their top stars led by Mikey Williams and Jayson Castro.

The Tropang GIGA also lost Poy Erram in the final quarter due to an injury but still found themselves ahead, 90-88, before the Batang Pier went on an 11-0 run to close the contest.

“Kahit na preseason ito, sinasabi nga namin na this is the first game of Talk ‘N Text. This is your third. Binibigay na sa atin. Get the win. Nag-deliver naman,” said NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan.

MJ Ayaay had 15 points, four rebounds, and three steals, and Paul Zamar added 13 points for NorthPort.

Glenn Khobuntin scored 24 points while Carl Bryan Cruz had 21 points including five threes for TNT, which also missed Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana.

San Beda players Peter Alfaro, Clifford Jopia, and Damie Cuntapay played for the Tropang GIGA.

The scores:

NorthPort 99 – Munzon 16, Ayaay 15, Zamar 13, Yu 11, Calma 9, Chan 9, Santos 8, Comboy 6, Taha 4, Olivario 3, Balagasay 2, Salado 2, Caperal 1, Sobrevaga 0, Bauzon 0.

TNT 90 – Khobuntin 24, Cruz 21, Erram 10, Ganuelas-Rosser 8, Montalbo 7, Alfaro 5, Marcelo 5, Jopia 4, Cuntapay 4, Varilla 2.

Quarters: 17-22; 42-44; 65-69; 99-90.