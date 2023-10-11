Depleted TNT calls up 3x3 specialist Lervin Flores ahead of EASL debut

TNT called up big man Lervin Flores to its 5-on-5 team and he will make his debut in the EASL (East Asia Super League) Season 2 starting on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-5 center, a key player in the team's multi-titled 3x3 unit, is expected to get playing minutes when the Tropang Giga clash with the Chiba Jets in the lone opening game of the regional league at the Funabashi Arena.

'Yes, he's playing tonight," said TNT deputy May Belen, who stayed in the country as she prepares the Triple Giga for the coming Second Conference of the PBA 3x3 next week.

Flores was tapped to bolster a TNT frontcourt that recently lost veteran Poy Erram to surgery following an MCL tear.

The 6-foot-8 Erram will be out for six to eight months, opening a slot for Flores for the entire PBA Season 48.

Also going with the team to Japan is recenty-acquired rookie Henry Galinato.

The big man out of University of the Philippines won't be suiting up though, as he's still recovering from an injury.

Galinato was acquired by TNT from Rain or Shine along with Jewel Ponferada in exchange for a future first-round pick and Dave Marcelo a few days after the recent Rookie Draft.

