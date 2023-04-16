Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    TNT star RR Pogoy out of Game Four due to fractured finger

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    rr pogoy injury tnt pba finals
    PHOTO: Patrick romero

    TNT star RR Pogoy suffered a fractured finger and is out of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra.

    The shooting guard wasn't in uniform for Game 4 on Sunday against Barangay Ginebra at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    READ: C-Stan wins BPC award; RHJ is best import

    Pogoy suffered the injury when his finger got caught on the jersey of Christian Standhardinger in the Game 3 loss to Ginebra.

    According to TNT physical therapist Dexter Aseron, the shooting guard is out for the rest of the best-of-seven finals as he’s set to undergo surgery for the injured hand.

    “Up for surgery siya,” said Aseron.

      The bad news came just as the 30-year-old Cebuano finished second behind Standhardinger in the Best Player of the Conference race.

      Prior to the injury, Pogoy averages 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists and played a huge role in the Tropang Giga’s 95-82 win in Game 2.

