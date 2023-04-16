TNT star RR Pogoy out of Game Four due to fractured finger

TNT star RR Pogoy suffered a fractured finger and is out of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra.

The shooting guard wasn't in uniform for Game 4 on Sunday against Barangay Ginebra at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Pogoy suffered the injury when his finger got caught on the jersey of Christian Standhardinger in the Game 3 loss to Ginebra.

According to TNT physical therapist Dexter Aseron, the shooting guard is out for the rest of the best-of-seven finals as he’s set to undergo surgery for the injured hand.

“Up for surgery siya,” said Aseron.

The bad news came just as the 30-year-old Cebuano finished second behind Standhardinger in the Best Player of the Conference race.

Prior to the injury, Pogoy averages 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists and played a huge role in the Tropang Giga’s 95-82 win in Game 2.