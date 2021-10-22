TNT shoots for 2-0 lead against hurting Magnolia in PBA finals

TNT shoots for a 2-0 lead in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup finals against Magnolia on Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

TNT vs Magnolia Game preview

Game 2 is slated at 6 p.m. after the Tropang GIGA took the series opener after beating the Hotshots, 88-70.

Mikey Williams led the Tropang GIGA in the Game 1 win, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the runaway victory to start off the best-of-seven finals series.

TNT coach Chot Reyes does not expect that the lopsided win will be the trend of the series with Magnolia aching to prove themselves.

“This things happen. We know this, of all people, our team. We have been on the receiving end of this as well in our previous games against San Miguel. This things really happen,” TNT coach Chot Reyes said.

“Whether you lose by a big margin or you lose by a point, it’s still 1-0. All we’ve done is get the first game. We now have to focus our energy to prepare for the game. It’s in the books. We shouldn’t worry about Game 1.”

Magnolia will look to bounce back, but the team has suffered an injury bug with Ian Sangalang only playing 10 minutes in the series opener due to back spasms.

Paul Lee also bared that he is hurt, playing with an injured shoulder that also limited his play despite scoring 12 points.

“We will play and go back to Magnolia Hotshots basketball,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

TNT though is not spared with injuries with Kelly Williams also suffering back spasms and is questionable for Game 2.

