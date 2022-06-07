Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jun 7
    PBA

    TNT sets up PBA 3x3 title showdown with Purefoods

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Almond Vosotros sustains his fine play for TNT in the 3x3 tournament.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT spoiled Meralco’s bid for a second consecutive leg title in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, eliminating the Bolts, 18-14, for a place in the Leg 3 finals on Tuesday.

    Almond Vosotros fired 12 points to lead the Tropang Giga back to the championship round and a shot at a second leg crown in the season’s final conference at Robinsons Magnolia.

    SEE One and done: Andre Paras retires after a season in PBA

    The Tropang Giga ruled Leg 1 two weeks ago.

    They face the Purefoods TJ Giants in the title game that offers P100,000 prize money for the champion.

    With Joseph Eriobu on the firing end, the Giants nosed out Platinum Karaoke, 18-16, in the other semifinals pairing.

    undefinedMarvin Hayes and the Giants advance.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicJio JalalontopicPido JarenciotopicJapeth AguilartopicAlex CabagnottopicTab BaldwintopicSol Mercado
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Almond Vosotros sustains his fine play for TNT in the 3x3 tournament.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again