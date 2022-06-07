TNT sets up PBA 3x3 title showdown with Purefoods

TNT spoiled Meralco’s bid for a second consecutive leg title in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, eliminating the Bolts, 18-14, for a place in the Leg 3 finals on Tuesday.

Almond Vosotros fired 12 points to lead the Tropang Giga back to the championship round and a shot at a second leg crown in the season’s final conference at Robinsons Magnolia.

The Tropang Giga ruled Leg 1 two weeks ago.

They face the Purefoods TJ Giants in the title game that offers P100,000 prize money for the champion.

With Joseph Eriobu on the firing end, the Giants nosed out Platinum Karaoke, 18-16, in the other semifinals pairing.

Marvin Hayes and the Giants advance. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.