One and done: Andre Paras retires after a season in PBA

Young big man Andre Paras officially announced his retirement from the PBA after just a year of playing for Blackwater.

Paras submitted a formal letter to Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy on Tuesday informing him about his decision.

The son of basketball great Benjie Paras initially took a leave of absence from playing pro ball to concentrate on his career in showbusiness.

Paras submitted a short letter to Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy telling him about his decision, while expressing gratitude to the franchise for giving him the opportunity to play in the pro league.

Reached out for comment, Sy wished Paras the best in his next endeavor.

"I'm very saddened by this development," said the Blackwater owner.

"But I'm happy for both Andre and his dad Benjie for this greener pasture. I wish him all the best for this new journey in his acting career."

