TNT, San Miguel battle for control of title series in Game Five

TNT and San Miguel go for the pivotal Game Five win on Wednesday in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Game Five is scheduled at 5:45 p.m. with the winner reaching hill in the best-of-seven finals.

See Matthew Wright parts ways with Phoenix after six years

The Tropang Giga scored a crucial win on Sunday, defeating San Miguel, 100-87, in Game Four to even the series at 2-2 with head coach Chot Reyes returning to the squad in between Gilas Pilipinas games in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

With the fourth window against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia over, Reyes now focuses on TNT’s quest to retain the Philippine Cup crown.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

“Mahirap ‘yung situation because all of a sudden, finals nawala si coach Chot. And coach Chot really means a lot for our team. There is no question lalo na kami within the team na malaking bagay si coach Chot. Big boost for us once he came back,” said TNT assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

Jayson Castro showed his veteran presence in the crucial contest for TNT as he erupted for 26 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

RR Pogoy also continued his consistent play in the finals, tallying 21 points in Game Four.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even with the defeat, San Miguel actually had a solid showing with June Mar Fajardo finishing with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

But TNT did an excellent job of protecting the basketball and keeping possessions, committing just three turnovers, the fewest ever in a PBA game.

“That’s very hard to do especially in a 48-minute game against very good defenders. ‘Yung San Miguel, they have very good defenders also. Coach Chot is not asking for perfection. He is asking if we can limit ‘yung mga useless turnovers, lack-of-focus turnovers, ‘yung mga bagay na ganun,” said Arespacochaga.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.