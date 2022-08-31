Matthew Wright parts ways with Phoenix after six years

PARTING is such sweet sorrow.

Matthew Wright formally bid Phoenix goodbye on Wednesday, ending a six-year partnership which the deadly gunner described as 'unforgettable.'

See Fajardo admits doubting if he can ever come back from tibia injury

Wright's contract expired end of this month.

"Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, ball boys, and bosses for being a part of this chapter in my life," said the Fil-Canadian wingman as he took to social media saying how grateful he was to the franchise that selected him No. 4 overall during the 2016 special draft.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Most importantly, thank you to all the fans who have supported me through thick and thin. I love you all."

Wright didn't mention where he's headed to amid speculations about a stint in the Japan B League.

Phoenix management is set to make an official statement on the case of its top player later in the day.

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.