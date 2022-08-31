Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Matthew Wright parts ways with Phoenix after six years

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Where to, Matthew?

    PARTING is such sweet sorrow.

    Matthew Wright formally bid Phoenix goodbye on Wednesday, ending a six-year partnership which the deadly gunner described as 'unforgettable.'

    Wright's contract expired end of this month.

    "Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, ball boys, and bosses for being a part of this chapter in my life," said the Fil-Canadian wingman as he took to social media saying how grateful he was to the franchise that selected him No. 4 overall during the 2016 special draft.

      "Most importantly, thank you to all the fans who have supported me through thick and thin. I love you all."

      Wright didn't mention where he's headed to amid speculations about a stint in the Japan B League.

      Phoenix management is set to make an official statement on the case of its top player later in the day.

