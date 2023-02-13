Co-leader TNT replacing Jalen Hudson with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

TNT is not satisfied with a strong start in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Tropang Giga will be bringing in a new import in former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to take the place of the high-scoring Jalen Hudson.

The team is currently working on the clearance of the 28-year-old import from his Korean ballclub Jeonju KCC Egis to make him available in time for a game against Blackwater on Wednesday.

TNT has so far posted a 5-1 record for a share of the top spot with San Miguel and Converge, making the import switch quite a surprise.

Hudson is actually doing well with the Tropang Giga, averaging 33.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in six games, while shooting a scorching 41 percent from three point range.

But coach Jojo Lastimosa said the Tropang Giga need an import that plays inside.

"Nothing wrong with his (Hudson) skills set. It's just that by getting an import that plays big and more around the basket, it makes our rotation better," he stressed.

"We can play more our wings. With Jalen playing as a 3, we end up playing small."

It has yet to be determined if Hudson is nursing an injury.