Kiefer Ravena shows up as Gilas Pilipinas resumes weekly practice

GILAS Pilipinas welcomed one of the overseas-based players in the 24-man pool on Monday night as it resumed its weekly practice for the sixth and last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers that the country is hosting.

Gilas Pilipinas practice attendance February 13

Kiefer Ravena was among the 11 players in attendance at the Meralco gym in Pasig in the fourth Monday night training session for the qualifying window on February 24 and 27 at the Philippine Arena.

College standouts Kevin Quiambao and Jerom Lastimosa also showed up after missing the last two practices owing to their stint with the Strong Group in the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Raymond Almazan, Arvin Tolentino were the PBA stars in attendance that had three players less than the pool members who showed up last Monday.

Mason Amos was the other college player who came in practice that coach Chot Reyes and deputies Tim Cone and Jong Uichico supervised.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Roger Pogoy, Carl Tamayo, Schonny Winston were absent after attending last week’s training session.

Ravena’s fellow Japan B.League imports in brother Thirdy, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Jordan Heading, and Kai Sotto have yet to show up.