TNT repeats over Platinum for another PBA 3x3 leg title

TNT kept its mastery of Platinum Karaoke, pulling off a thrilling 17-15 win to claim the Leg 1 title of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Second Conference on Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

Gryann Mendoza was the hero in this latest championship by the telecommunication franchise, hitting the game-winning deuce at the buzzer as the Tropang Giga claimed the P100,000 prize.

The win was the second straight for TNT against Platinum in a week’s span.

Last week, the Tropang Giga beat the same team, 20-17, for the First Conference grand finals.

Almond Vosotros finished with eight points to once against pace TNT, which won half of the six leg titles at stake in the season’s opening conference.

Platinum Karaoke bagged P50,000 for its runner-up finish.

Terrence Tumalip had five for Platinum Karaoke, while Nico Salva had four including the jumper that knotted the count at 15, before Mendoza saved the day for the Tropang Giga.

Earlier, Barangay Ginebra pulled off an 18-14 win over Cavitex for the P30,000 third place money.

The scores

Third place

Barangay Ginebra (21) – Gumaru 10, Villamor 7, Cu 4.

Cavitex (13) – Galanza 5, Napoles 5, Concepcion 2, Rangel 1.

Final

TNT (17) – Vosotros 8, Flores 5, Mendoza 4, Exciminiano 0.

Platinum Karaoke (15) – Tumalip 5, Salva 4, Bates 4, Andrada 2.

