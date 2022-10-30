TNT caps season-long dominance by winning PBA 3x3 grand championship

TNT took down a hard-fighting Platinum Karaoke side, 20-17, to claim the grand championship of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

Almond Vosotros finished with eight points and nailed the two free throws in the final three seconds that clinched for the Tropang Giga the title.

The victory gave TNT the top prize of P750,000 and capped a campaign that saw the franchise win three leg titles and eventually topping the grand finale.

Cavitex claimed a podium finish by beating Meralco, 16-11, in the battle for third.

The Braves took home the third prize worth P100,000.

The scores:

Third place

Cavitex (16) - Napoles 7, Galanza 7, Fajardo 2, Saldua 0.

Meralco (11) - Batino 5, De Vera 4, Gonzaga 2, Caduyac 0.

Finals

TNT (20) - Vosotros 8, Mendoza 7, Flores 3, Exciminiano 2.

Platinum Karaoke (17) - Salva 7, Tumalip 5, Bates 3, Andrada 2

