TnT, NLEX looking to set up own 'bubble' once PBA workouts resume

TALK ‘N Text and NLEX are two of the teams which have expressed interest in adopting the bubble concept once given the green light to start individual workouts by the PBA.

Officials of both ballclubs have mentioned their plans to Commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Nagsabi na sa akin si Gabby Cui,” said the commissioner, referring to the TnT Katropa team manager. “Nagsabi rin sa akin si coach Yeng [Guiao], pero wala pang formal letter.”

Cui said nothing is final about the idea.

NLEX Assistant Vice President Ronald Dulatre said the Road Warriors are also considering the plan, but added the ‘closed circuit system’ the league is adopting as part of its protocol is likewise being mulled by the franchise since the team’s practice facility at the FCL Building in Xavierville is exclusively being used by NLEX.

The bubble concept has proven to be a success so far in the NBA, with none among the 342 players inside the Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida testing positive since the last results were announced on August 5.

TnT is pondering to hold its workouts outside of Metro Manila where cases of COVID-19 are fewer.

Still, Marcial reminded that teams planning to do the bubble concept should still adhere to the strict health protocols contained in the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) signed by the Department of Health, Games and Amusements Board (GAB), and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The most important guideline, he said, is the mandatory swab testing for all players and personnel involved.

“Tapos siyempre kailangan magpaalam sa amin at sa GAB. And follow the PBA protocols, pati na rin yung team protocols nila,” said Marcial.

The commissioner added teams should also coordinate with the Local Government Units (LGUs) where they plan to hold workouts.

He likewise require teams to regularly send videos of their respective workouts to deputy commissioner and league operations head Eric Castro.