RR Pogoy unable to hide frustration after firing blanks in Game 4

ROGER Pogoy's woeful shooting typified the struggles of TnT in Game 4 of its PBA Philippine Cup semifinal playoff against San Miguel.

The 29-year-old Pogoy was unable to find his touch all night, going 1-of-10 from the field in the Tropang Giga's 116-90 loss on Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The usually steady Cebuano gunner finished with only two points and had four rebounds in 24 minutes of play - a far cry from his 23-point average in the first three games of the series.

Big letdown

He led TnT in scoring each game.

"Sobrang sama," Pogoy said of his performance without elaborating.

The Beermen got off to a fast start and raced to a 26-14 lead as Mo Tautuaa scored 10 of his 25 points in the opening period. The lead eventually ballooned to 34-14 before the Beermen coasted to the blowout win.

Pogoy was held to 0-of-6 shooting during the first quarter and 0-of-8 by halftime when San Miguel already sat on a 57-32 lead.

