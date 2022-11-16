Mikey refuses to dwell on ban as TNT braces for make-or-break stretch

MIKEY Williams is not delving on the past and would rather move on as he returned to the TNT lineup following a week-long suspension.

The 2021 Rookie of the Year marked his return to action for the Tropang Giga on Wednesday by suiting up in the team’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup game against Meralco at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Despite missing two games in a row to serve the suspension for 'habitual absences' in practices, Williams hardly lost a step as he led all local scorers with 20 points including 15 in the first half of a game the Tropang Giga lost, 97-91.

Williams shot 8-of-17 from the field, had four three pointers, two rebounds and two assists, but committed a team-high six turnovers.

Although TNT fell below the .500 mark at 4-5, the Fil-Am guard was more than grateful just to be back with his teammates and playing with them again.

“Definitely, it’s a sigh of relief, that’s the most important,” said Williams, who showed up for the game brandishing a brand-new look. “Just move forward and get ready.”

While under suspension, Williams said he kept himself in shape.

“I just stayed ready and prepare as much as I can. I just tried to stay in shape,” said the 31-year-old sophomore.

The return of Williams is definitely a welcome one for TNT.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Tropang Giga’s final three games will have them facing Barangay Ginebra, guest team Bay Area Dragons, and defending champion San Miguel. Williams said the three top teams will test the team's character.

“It’s a tough stretch this next three (games). We need all three. This three games will decide what we’re made of,” he said.