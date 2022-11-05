Kib Montalbo out for six weeks due to appendectomy

ANTIPOLO – Kib Montalbo will be out for TNT in the next six weeks after undergoing appendectomy.

The third-year guard out of La Salle had to go under the knife after feeling stomach pain in the team’s last PBA Commissioner’s Cup outing against Phoenix last Sunday.

“I think four to six weeks si Kib,” said coach Chot Reyes following the Tropang Giga’s 121-90 win over Terrafirma Saturday at the Ynares Center.

“He was experiencing pain halfway through the last game. So he was immediately rushed to the hospital,” added Reyes. “It turned out to be appendectomy so he had to be operated the next day.”

Montalbo, 26, is still recovering in the hospital.

He averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in seven games for the franchise this conference, while shooting a high 43 percent from three-point range.

Montalbo was one of the players the Tropang Giga missed out during the win, the other one being Fil-Am guard Mikey Williams, who was serving his second game suspension for habitual absences in team practices.

Despite their absence, TNT still pulled off the blowout win to even its record at 4-4.

