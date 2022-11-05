Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT vents ire on woeful Terrafirma to get back on track

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Kelly Williams dunk TNT vs Terrafirma
    Kelly Williams shows his hops at age 40.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    ANTIPOLO – Cameron Oliver put on a show, and TNT finally snapped its skid after outclassing Terrafirma, 121-90, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

    TNT vs Terrafirma recap

    Oliver scored 26 points and 15 rebounds, while also displaying his dunking prowess as the Tropang GIGA ended a two-game losing streak to even their record to 4-4 to go up to a share of sixth place with Rain or Shine.

    TNT coach Chot Reyes finally tasted victory, before he shifts most of his attention to Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers. The Tropang GIGA also take a breather with their next game set on November 16 against Meralco.

    Cameron Oliver TNT vs Terrafirma

    Oliver wowed the fans with his athleticism, capping off his dunkfest with a follow-up slam with 9:23 left in the fourth. At that time, TNT was already holding a commanding 92-66 advantage.

    Terrafirma dropped to 0-8 for its 24th straight defeat, moving five defeats away from equaling the PBA record of 29 set by Blackwater last year.

    TNT won with Mikey Williams still out due to a team-imposed suspension that will lapse at the end of this week.

    “The number one thing is our effort. You know how hard we come in to ballgames, how hard we play, making the extra effort. There are so many things that are outside our sphere of things, outside our control. So we went back and kept it simple and focus on the things that we can control,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes.

    Six players scored in double figures with Jjay Alejandro making 17 points on 7-of-8 from the field, and Calvin Oftana tallying 15 points and five rebounds for the Tropang GIGA.

    Lester Prosper had 32 points and 15 rebounds in another loss by the Dyip.

      The scores:

      TNT 121 – Oliver 26, Alejandro 17, Oftana 15, Erram 14, Tungcab 11, Castro 11, Pogoy 9, Khobuntin 7, K. Williams 5, Cruz 3, Heruela 3, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

      Terrafirma 90 – Prosper 32, Tiongson 16, Camson 16, Alolino 7, Cabagnot 5, Calvo 5, Gomez de Liano 4, Cahilig 2, Ramos 2, Mina 2, Gabayni 0, Munzon 0.

      Quarters: 22-17; 45-39; 82-62; 121-90.

