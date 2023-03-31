TNT goes for finals seat in Game 4 against Meralco

TNT goes for a place in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup finals when it faces Meralco in Game Four at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

TNT vs Meralco Game 4 preview

The lone game of the playdate will be at 5:45 p.m.

The Tropang GIGA will look to arrange a finals series against Barangay Ginebra with a win over Meralco on Friday. TNT hasn’t been to the finals of the Governors’ Cup since the 2010-2011 season when it lost to Petron in their failed grand slam bid.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa already expects that the game will be hard to win with Meralco desperate to force a Game Five.

“Those are the games that are hard. There is a different feel when you try to close out a game because we know that the other team is also desperate. At the same time, we don’t want to force the issue. Let’s see how it goes,” said Lastimosa.

TNT is now in position to advance to the finals after a 99-80 win over Meralco in a game where the Tropang GIGA’s defense was highlighted.

“We proved that we can also be a grind-out, defensive team,” said Lastimosa.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 40 points and 13 rebounds in Game Three, and Lastimosa expects that he will play the same way for the Tropang GIGA especially with the match to be played in the evening.

Hollis-Jefferson has been fasting due to Ramadan and is not eating and drinking until sunset comes.