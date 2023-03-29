Hollis-Jefferson drops 40 as TNT rips Meralco to move on cusp of finals

TNT moved one win away from advancing into the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup finals, routing Meralco, 99-80, on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
TNT vs Meralco Game 3 recap
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson bounced back in a big way in Game Three, finishing with 40 points and 13 rebounds to give TNT a 2-1 series lead against Meralco.
The Tropang GIGA can clinch a finals berth and a date with Barangay Ginebra on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
Hollis-Jefferson played huge early, atoning from his performance in Game Two where he missed free throws in the regulation.
Mikey Williams also had a big outing after he had 29 points including 10 in the first quarter as he also set the tone for TNT in building a lead that reached as high as 26, 56-30.
Hollis-Jefferson already had 13 points in the first quarter and never let up as he already had 24 points and nine rebounds in the first half.
KJ McDaniels had 30 points and 10 rebounds but Meralco never recovered from the initial attack as the Bolts now face elimination after a gutsy effort in Game Two.
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa was glad that the Tropang GIGA, the highest scoring team in the league, were able to go toe-to-toe with Meralco on defense.
“It was more of a defensive game. We didn’t even hit 100 points today which is strange. But we can also play the game like they do. They are a defensive team and we can be a defensive grindout team like tonight,” said Lastimosa.
The scores:
TNT 99 – Hollis-Jefferson 40, M. Williams 29, Pogoy 7, Castro 7, Erram 4, Oftana 4, Khobuntin 3, Montalbo 3, Chua 2, Varilla 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.
Meralco 80 – McDaniels 30, Newsome 12, Black 11, Hodge 11, Maliksi 4, Caram 3, Almazan 3, Pasaol 3, Jose 2, Quinto 1, Banchero 0, Rios 0.
Quarters: 30-15; 56-30; 75-50; 99-80.