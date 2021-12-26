TNT, Rain or Shine look to get back to winning ways

TNT faces Rain or Shine on Sunday, both looking to return to their winning ways in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga and the Elastopainters face off at 6:45 p.m.

TNT is reportedly parading a new import for Sunday’s match with Aaron Fuller taking the spot of McKenzie Moore.

With Moore, the Tropang Giga went 1-2. They hope to bounce back from an 83-80 loss to Meralco.

Rain or Shine, meanwhile, holds an even 2-2 record and are hoping to recover from a 109-98 loss to Magnolia last week.

Leo Austria and the Beermen eye their third straight win.

In the first game, San Miguel clashes with Terrafirma at 4 p.m.

The Beermen are at 3-2, and on a two-game winning streak after their 107-88 win over Blackwater on Dec. 18.

They will face Terrafirma for the first time since both teams made a trade that sent Alex Cabagnot to the Dyip. Cabagnot, however, is out with an Achilles heel injury sustained in their 116-86 loss to NLEX.

The Dec. 25 ad 26 games, dubbed the Season of Joy, are being backed by the Quezon City government as a tribute to frontliners who took the time and effort during the city’s vaccination program and their contribution to lower the cases of Covid-19 in the city.

