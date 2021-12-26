Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT, Rain or Shine look to get back to winning ways

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Chot Reyes and the Tropang Giga clash with Chris Gavina and the Elasto Painters.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT faces Rain or Shine on Sunday, both looking to return to their winning ways in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Tropang Giga and the Elastopainters face off at 6:45 p.m.

    TNT is reportedly parading a new import for Sunday’s match with Aaron Fuller taking the spot of McKenzie Moore.

    With Moore, the Tropang Giga went 1-2. They hope to bounce back from an 83-80 loss to Meralco.

    Rain or Shine, meanwhile, holds an even 2-2 record and are hoping to recover from a 109-98 loss to Magnolia last week.

    Leo AustriaLeo Austria and the Beermen eye their third straight win.

    In the first game, San Miguel clashes with Terrafirma at 4 p.m.

    The Beermen are at 3-2, and on a two-game winning streak after their 107-88 win over Blackwater on Dec. 18.

    They will face Terrafirma for the first time since both teams made a trade that sent Alex Cabagnot to the Dyip. Cabagnot, however, is out with an Achilles heel injury sustained in their 116-86 loss to NLEX.

    The Dec. 25 ad 26 games, dubbed the Season of Joy, are being backed by the Quezon City government as a tribute to frontliners who took the time and effort during the city’s vaccination program and their contribution to lower the cases of Covid-19 in the city.

