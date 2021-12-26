Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT taps Aaron Fuller as replacement for McKenzie Moore: source

    by homer d. sayson
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    CHICAGO - The TNT Tropang Giga have a new import to replace the injured McKenzie Moore for this ongoing 2021 PBA Governors' Cup campaign.

    Sources told SPIN.ph that Aaron Fuller arrived in Manila on Christmas Day and immediately went into quarantine to satisfy IATF protocols before he can join the Tropang Giga for practice.

    Moore is expected to depart for the United States this week to deal with an injured MCL, the source added.

      Fuller, 32, played college ball at the University of Iowa and the University of Southern California (USC) but went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft.

      The 6foot-6, 235-pound forward has had an extensive international career that included stops in Portugal, New Zealand, Israel, Luxembourg, and most recently in Mexico where he averaged 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per.

      Fuller's PBA experience

      Fuller is now stranger to PBA fans. He suited up for the NLEX Road Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and for Blackwater Elite 2019.

        According to a source, Fuller, depending on his performance, may end up as a temporary replacement as TNT team manager Gabby Cui is still very much active in the imports' market.

        PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

