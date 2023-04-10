Jolas calls out Erram: ‘We need his head to be in the game’

COACH Jojo Lastimosa says TNT needs Poy Erram badly that he advised the big man to keep his emotions under control, especially with the stakes at high in the PBA Governors Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra.

Lastimosa made the call after the 6-foot-8 Erram fouled out early in the fourth quarter for committing two consecutive fouls in the 102-90 loss in Game 1 of the best-of-seven title series Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Erram fouling couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Tropang Giga, who lost starter Justin Chua to injury early in the series opener. Veteran Kelly Williams is also nursing a calf injury, although he was in uniform for the series opener.

“Poy has to do a better job controlling his emotions,” said Lastimosa, admitting he got pissed on the former Ateneo big man while his teammates were on him.

“He’s beginning to be a distraction because he’s complaining a lot,” he added. “And we need Poy. We need him and we need his head to be in the game. Now that Justin is out and Kelly is out, who do we have?”

Erram finished with four points, six rebounds, and two steals but shot 1-of-6 from the field.