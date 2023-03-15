TNT would've done well at EASL with Hollis-Jefferson as import, says Jolas

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa wants to put the team's disappointing EASL Champions Week campaign in the rearview mirror and focus instead on the resumption of the Tropang GIGA's title bid at the PBA Governors’ Cup.

He has one final takeaway and it's about Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

“Gusto naming kalimutan ‘yung EASL na 'yan,” said Lastimosa after the TNT’s first PBA game since that 0-2 campaign in the EASL. “Ang wish lang sana namin… we could have had just Rondae as an import and we would have been just fine.”

Hollis-Jefferson didn’t play for TNT in the EASL as he failed to secure his visa in time. The TNT import still made the trip to Japan to support his team.

With Hollis-Jefferson out, TNT signed up Daniel Ochefu to team up with original import Jalen Hudson. The Tropang GIGA lost by an average of 22 points in two matches against Japan B.League team Utsunomiya Brex and Korean Basketball League’s Seoul SK Knights.

Hollis-Jefferson agreed with the sentiment of Lastimosa.

“I think he is 100 percent right. I agree with him wholeheartedly,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “I can just see them missing my defense, that kind of camaraderie that we built over those three games that I was here. Kinda got hit with a wrench when they said I couldn’t play.”

“Guys were getting used to playing with me. It was uncomfortable for the guys. On the defensive end and as a team aspect, I definitely could have helped. I feel like Jalen did a good job. Sometimes, basketball works out that way,” said Hollis-Jefferson.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

TNT resumed its Governors’ Cup campaign with a 134-110 win over NorthPort in which the Tropang GIGA led by as many as 44 points. Hollis-Jefferson had 31 points and 11 rebounds in the contest.

“I was worried about bringing that game here,” said Lastimosa, referring to the EASL. “Thankfully, hindi namin nadala ‘yung gama na ‘yun.”