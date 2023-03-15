TNT ousts NorthPort, gives Phoenix a free ride to PBA playoffs

TNT ousted NorthPort from the quarterfinal race with a 134-110 rout on Wednesday for its seventh straight win in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Roger Pogoy led a 47-point second quarter outburst that enabled the Tropang GIGA to open leads of as many as 44 points in their return to the domestic league following a disappointing campaign in the EASL Champions Week.

TNT also logged 43 points in the third on the way to its ninth win in 10 games, putting itself in prime position to enter the quarterfinals as the top seed heading into their final elimination-round game against Barangay Ginebra on Friday.

NorthPort’s loss also completed the quarterfinal cast with Phoenix Super LPG punching the last ticket into the next round.

Hollis-Jefferson tallied 31 points and 11 rebounds while Pogoy added 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting from threes. They combined for 31 points in the second quarter to give TNT a 66-43 halftime lead after it trailed by eight, 27-19, at the end of the first.

“First quarter, we were kind of rusty. I kind of expected that. I wasn’t really surprised. But the guys picked it up. ‘Yung depensa namin bumalik na. ‘Yung shooting namin, pumapasok na,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

"I didn’t even realized na we scored 47 points (in the second quarter)," he added.

TNT was already ahead, 109-69, at the end of the third quarter where it posted its biggest lead at 97-53.

Kevin Murphy finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds while Arvin Tolentino had 19 points for the Batang Pier, who finished with a 3-8 (win-loss) record in Bonnie Tan's first conference as head coach.

The scores:

TNT 134 – Hollis-Jefferson 31, Pogoy 22, Oftana 16, K. Williams 12, M. Williams 9, Chua 8, Tungcab 7, Khobuntin 7, Montalbo 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Varilla 5, Cruz 2, Castro 2, Marcelo 1, Acuno 0.

NorthPort 110 – Murphy 35, Tolentino 19, Zamar 15, Bolick 14, Munzon 10, Caperal 5, Sumang 3, Chan 3, Taha 2, Calma 2, Ayaay 2, Vigil 0, Balagasay 0, Salado 0.

Quarters: 19-27; 66-43; 109-69; 134-110.