TNT brings in new import Leon Gilmore for KO match vs Ginebra

TNT has made an import change in time for its knockout match against Barangay Ginebra on Saturday.

Leon Gilmore III will be suiting up for the Tropang GIGA on Saturday in place of Aaron Fuller, who suffered a calf injury in Wednesday's loss to Barangay Ginebra, according to TNT team manager Gabby Cui.

Listed at 6-foot-7, the 27-year-old Gilmore III played for NCAA Divison 1 school Stephen F. Austin, and most recently saw action for the Texas Legends in the G League.

Gilmore also suited up for Wisconsin Herd in during the 2019-2020 season of the G League.

Cleared to play

Gilmore is already cleared to play on Saturday, having passed the height requirement on the eve of the game, SPIN.ph learned.

Twice-to-beat TNT hopes the switch will lead to a change of fortunes after being forced to a knockout game by Barangay Ginebra with a 104-92 win last Wednesday.

