    Sun, Jun 12
    PBA

    TNT nails back-to-back PBA 3x3 leg titles with rout of Terrafirma

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Samboy de Leon and the Tropang Giga are champs anew.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO — TNT proved too much against Terrafirma, 21-15, ruling Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference on Sunday at Ynares Center.

    Samboy De Leon hit a deuce to clinch the P100,000 prize money for the Tropang Giga, who became the first team this conference to win two straight leg titles.

    See Daquioag out for remainder of Philippine Cup due to leg fracture

    In all, it was the third leg title for the telecommunication franchise, which also ruled the opener.

    Meralco accounted for the other leg crown (Leg 2) not won by the Tropang Giga.

    “We didn’t think it that way, na gusto namin yung back-to-back, na tawagin kaming back-to-back champions. It doesn’t really matter. Kasi ang pinagta-trabahuhan namin alam naman nating lahat yung grand finals, di ba,” stressed TNT coach Mau Belen.

    “This is definitely a momentum-builder. Probably their confidence now has skyrocketed, kasi di ba three championships in four legs. Hats off to my players. They worked hard. They trust me, they trust Ranidel (De Ocampo), properly followed their recovery routine, and just really, everyone wants to win.”

    TNT also became the first team to repeat as leg titlist after Limitless App did the trick during the first conference.

    The runner-up was the best finish by Terrafirma in the standalone tournament and got to receive P50,000 for the feat.

    Earlier, San Miguel copped third place with a 21-17 win over Limitless App.

    Wendell Comboy finished with nine points, including the game-clinching drive that allowed the Beermen to take home the P30,000 prize.

    Jeff MandayJeff Manday and the Beermen take the third spot on the podium.

    The scores

    Third place

    SMB (21) - Comboy 9, Bono 6, Manday 6, Gotladera 0.

    Limitless App (17) - Pascual 7, Tamsi 6, Salva 3, Camacho 1.

    Finals

    TNT (21) - Vosotros 9, De Leon 5, Flores 5, Exciminiano 2.

    Terrafirma (15) - Alanes 6, Taladua 4, Cachuela 3, Bulawan 2.

