TNT finishes off Meralco in Game 4, gets shot at Ginebra in PBA Finals

TNT arranged a highly anticipated titular showdown with Barangay Ginebra in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup after closing out Meralco, 107-92, in their semifinal series on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Calvin Oftana, and Mikey Williams played pivotal roles in the Game Four victory that enabled top-seed TNT to wrap up the best-of-five series, 3-1, and set up a finals series against Barangay Ginebra.

Game One of the best-of-seven finals series will be on Easter Sunday, April 9 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

This series will now see TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa facing his old coach at Alaska and current Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

“They understand the situation that they need to step up and answer the call. We know that somebody is due other than Mikey [Williams]. Tonight it was Calvin. Roger (Pogoy) picked it up a little bit. Jayson (Castro) was there. We needed everybody to step in,” said Lastimosa.

Meralco lost for the second consecutive time in the series, missing the trip to the finals for the first time after facing Ginebra in four out the five previous championship series of the Governors' Cup.

Hollis-Jefferson scored 42 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, hitting a couple of decisive baskets in a key third-quarter run that allowed TNT to build a sizeable lead.

Oftana added 21 points and shot 5-of-7 from threes, all of the treys coming in the first half when TNT took a 53-49 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half.

Williams delivered 17 points. His four-point play with 1:43 left in the game for a 103-92 lead essentially sealed the win for TNT.

KJ McDaniels had 37 points and 12 rebounds for the Bolts, who led in the early goings but never got to get over the hump in the second half.

The scores:

TNT 107 – Hollis-Jefferson 42, Oftana 21, M. Williams 17, Pogoy 16, Castro 9, Erram 2, Chua 0, Varilla 0, Tungcab 0, Khobuntin 0, Montalbo 0.

Meralco 92 – McDaniels 37, Black 19, Banchero 11, Newsome 11, Quinto 7, Almazan 4, Hodge 2, Maliksi 1, Caram 0, Jose 0.

Quarters: 22-22; 53-49; 83-75; 107-92.