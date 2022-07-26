Chot thrilled as TNT finally locks up Mikey Williams to long-term deal

EXPECT an even more focused Mikey Williams come the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

The high-scoring Fil-Am finally reached a new deal with TNT Tropang Giga on the eve of the team’s quarterfinal match up against Converge FiberXers.

Williams was signed to a three-year contract by the same franchise that picked him No. 4 overall in the 2020 draft with a pick obtained from sister team NLEX in a trade.

TNT coach Chot Reyes confirmed the signing to SPIN.ph even as he lauded new team manager Jojo Lastimosa for finally convincing the highly-touted guard to signing on as a major piece of the franchise's future.

"I'm glad this is finally done," said Reyes. "Although I know they've agreed on major issues already, to have Mikey finally sign for 3 more years is a testament on manager Jolas' patience and Mikey's desire to stick with TNT over the long term."

Williams missed the first five games of the Tropang Giga this season following a contract issue with management.

But since rejoining the team, the 30-year-old sophomore was quick to make his presence felt by leading the league again in scoring with an average of 21.7 points on a high 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

He also submitted numbers of 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists as he helped the Tropang Giga sealed the no. 2 seeding entering the quarterfinals.

Reyes initially was in-charge of negotiating with Williams, but later on passed the baton to Lastimosa when the PBA great assumed the position as TNT manager from Gabby Cui.

