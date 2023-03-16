PBA scenarios: Here's how TNT, Ginebra, SMB can secure No. 1 seed

THE PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals cast is set with the eight teams already known following the result of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Still to be determined though are the seedings including which team will get the No. 1 spot.

That will be known in the final playdate of the eliminations with San Miguel facing Rain or Shine in the first game and TNT taking on Barangay Ginebra in the second game at the Philsports Arena on Friday.

There is still a possibility of a three-way tie for first place in the team standings if San Miguel wins over Rain or Shine, and Barangay Ginebra beats TNT on Friday. TNT is at first at the moment with a 9-1, with San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra sharing second with 8-2 win-loss slates.

Here’s how TNT, Ginebra or San Miguel can secure the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals:

TNT

The Tropang Giga have their fate in their hands. All they have to do is win against Barangay Ginebra and they will be all alone on top with a 10-1 record.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

A Ginebra win over TNT and a loss by San Miguel will give the Gin Kings the No. 1 spot.

But in the event of San Miguel victory, not only does Ginebra need to win over TNT, it also has to come up with a winning margin of four points or more to grab the No. 1 spot. At the moment, Ginebra has a -3 point differential, which affects the quotient system among the two teams with TNT having a +2 and San Miguel at +1 heading into the final gameday of the eliminations.

If Ginebra ends up in first place, it opens up the possibility of a semifinal showdown with Magnolia or a rematch against Meralco in the Final Four. The Bolts and the Hotshots will figure in the quarterfinals in a 4-vs-5 clash.

SAN MIGUEL

The Beermen still have a shot at taking the No. 1 spot if they win over Rain or Shine, but it will depend on the result of the TNT-Ginebra clash.

If Ginebra wins by three points or less, San Miguel will secure the top seed with Ginebra taking the No. 2 and TNT No. 3.