TNT back in PBA 3x3 final; Platinum gets shot at leg title

THERE'S no stopping TNT as the Tropang Giga are back in the leg final of the PBA 3x3.

Almond Vosotros waxed hot anew as the Tropang Giga survived the Cavitex Braves, 20-19, in the semifinals of Leg 1 of Season 2 Second Conference on Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

Vosotros finished with nine points and six rebounds as the Tropang Giga made the finals again a week after winning the First Conference grand finale by beating Platinum Karaoke.

The Tropang Giga and Platinum crossed paths again in the title game for the P100,000 prize money.

Platinum defeated Barangay Ginebra in the other semifinal, 18-14.

Ping Exciminiano and the Tropang Giga look to add to their title collection.. PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.