Ayo commends Teng, rest of FiberXers for holding fort in Miller’s absence

ANTIPOLO – Converge just showed its character as a team after proving it can win even without import Quincy Miller.

The FiberXers didn’t let up following Miller’s ejection and went on and posted a 108-84 win over NLEX to stretch their winning streak in the PBA Governors Cup Saturday at the Ynares Center.

The streaking team played the entire second half without Miller, who got the boot late in the first half when he was whistled for a flagrant foul penalty two as he extended his foot on the landing spot of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

But instead of falling apart without their leading scorer, rebounder, and no. 1 post defender, the FiberXers thrived on and managed to endure the best the Road Warriors could offer.

Coach Aldin Ayo credited the work done by Jeron Teng and Kevin Racal in holding the fort for Converge in Miller’s absence as the two alternated in trying to contain NLEX import Earl Clark.

“They took that responsibility to really stop him (Clark),” said Ayo of the two players that suited up for him during their collegiate years.

“Of course, the rest of the players stuck with our game plan especially on defense,” added the Converge mentro. “Of course, you have to give credit to the players because they’re making the coaching staff look good out there. They’re executing, they’re playing well, they’re just loose.”

Miller finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, but his absence didn’t stop Converge from notching its fifth straight win for a 6-2 record and a share of the top spot with idle Bay Area Dragons.

Ayo said Miller should realize how important he is to the FiberXers’ campaign and couldn’t afford to miss him

“He has to learn from that. The thing about him is he listens also,” said the coach of the former NBA player.

“But that guy wants to win.”

