TIM Cone will coach Team Japeth in the PBA All-Star Game in Passi, Iloilo.

It was Japeth Aguilar which got the Barangay Ginebra coach after a coin toss to start the PBA All-Star Draft show held at the TV5 Studios in Mandaluyong.

Yeng Guiao, on the other hand, is set to coach Team Scottie, which in turn got the chance to pick first in the All-Star Draft following another coin toss.